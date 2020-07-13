32 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Biloxi, MS

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$833
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,024
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 08:48am
6 Units Available
North Biloxi
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$935
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
West Biloxi
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1040 sqft
Welcome to Westwick. We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
West Biloxi
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woolmarket
7585 E. Oaklawn Rd
7585 East Oaklawn Road, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Water front property!! - Nice home located on beautiful piece of land. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, covered back patio that looks over the Biloxi River. Yard has well established azalea bushes and lots of trees. Call today to view this home.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
West Biloxi
157 Oakmont Pl
157 Oakmont Place, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1660 sqft
Clean and Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home PETS OK - Property Id: 264705 Clean and move-in ready three-bedroom, two-bathroom home walking distance to the beach, Mississippi Coliseum and restaurants. This location can't be beat.
Results within 1 mile of Biloxi

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1668 sqft
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.

1 of 67

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
15357 Camelot Dr
15357 Camelot Dr, D'Iberville, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3117 sqft
Enjoy coming home to this beautiful 3117 Sqft, 4 bdrm/3ba home. Entertain family and friends in the open layout that transitions from the kitchen to the living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Biloxi
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 08:57am
1 Unit Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1408 sqft
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 8 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2403 Esplanade
2403 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2403 Esplanade Available 08/04/20 Esplanade Condo - 2403 Esplanade Ridge is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located less than a mile from campus. The rent for this unit includes water, sewer, sanitation, grounds maintenance, cable, and internet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
602 Cottage Square
602 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
547 sqft
Cottage in Ocean Springs! (Handicapped Accessible) - This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located near Downtown Ocean Springs and directly across from Oak Park Elementary School. Water/sewer is included. This particular unit is handicapped accessible.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
527 Front Beach Drive
527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach Front Condo on Front Beach, Ocean Springs! - It doesn't get much better than this location! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo over looking Front Beach in Ocean Springs! This condo has tile throughout and a large kitchen that is

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12031 Carnegie Avenue
12031 Carnegie Ave, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1815 sqft
4 BEDROOM W/ LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE - Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home; open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring; double vanities in master, ceiling fans throughout, large

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid and upgraded High Speed Internet that will allow you to stream instafast! Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
103 Armand Oaks
103 Armand Oaks, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent close to downtown Ocean Springs, the beach and entertainment. The unit has granite counter top's, stainless appliance package.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14234 Creekwood Cv
14234 Creekwood Cove, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1450 sqft
Beautiful Neighborhood Home - Property Id: 179295 NEW ZILLOW 3D WALKTHROUGH Sq. Ft. is of living space not including 2 car enclosed garage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
118 Ben Dr
118 Ben Drive, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2300 sqft
Improved & Spacious Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 178281 NEW ZILLOW 3D WALK THROUGH OF HOME.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
828 Hubert Drive
828 Hubert Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$850
855 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Available NOW! - This adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom is available to call home NOW! Located minutes from the Great Southern Golf Course and the beach! Located in the Anniston School District For more information contact

1 of 10

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
111 Earle Taylor Ln
111 Earle Taylor Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1216 sqft
Cute townhouse located within minutes of downtown Ocean Springs! 111 Earle Taylor - Cute townhouse located within minutes of downtown Ocean Springs. The townhouse features granite countertops, upgraded appliances, and tiled floors in living areas.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
6577 Balboa Cir
6577 Balboa Circle, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1131 sqft
Now scheduling showings! Enjoy the simplicity of this single level ranch style home conveniently located near I-10 and Hwy 90. This home features ceramic tiles, open kitchen, and enough room for famicly and friends.
Results within 10 miles of Biloxi

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4021 Ponderosa Drive
4021 Ponderosa Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1154 sqft
4021 Ponderosa Drive Available 08/01/20 Great Home Available Soon! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house is ready to welcome you home! This home will be available to view in August.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
1 Golfing Green Dr
1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
919 sqft
Condo in St. Andrews Subdivision, Ocean Springs! - Cute and completely remodeled condo in Ocean Springs, MS! This unit has two bedrooms with one and a half bathrooms. Tile flooring with carpeting in the bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1158 East Old Pass Road
1158 East Old Pass Road, Long Beach, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
1158 East Old Pass Road Available 08/01/20 Great Home in Long Beach Coming Available Soon! - This great 4 bedroom 1 bathroom in Long Beach is coming available on SOON! This house is available to view on 1 August.

July 2020 Biloxi Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Biloxi Rent Report. Biloxi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Biloxi rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Biloxi rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Biloxi rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Biloxi stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $811 for a two-bedroom. Biloxi's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Biloxi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Biloxi has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Biloxi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Biloxi's median two-bedroom rent of $811 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Biloxi remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Biloxi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Biloxi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

