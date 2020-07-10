11 Apartments for rent in Biloxi, MS with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 08:48am
6 Units Available
North Biloxi
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$935
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
128 Lee St A
128 Lee Street, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
975 sqft
Unit A Available 09/01/20 Private Mid Century Modern near downtown - Property Id: 312869 Unique, light filled, beautiful space. This is within a private, gated compound.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West Biloxi
2668 Beach Blvd
2668 Beach Boulevard, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1689 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is all about the VIEW!! There is a 180 degree view of the Gulf Coast. From the living room you can see to the Beau Rivage East and the Island View West. Every room has an OCEAN VIEW!Coveted East ''06'' C plan.
Results within 1 mile of Biloxi

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10 Sandalwood Ct
10 Sandlewood Court, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1432 sqft
Single story brick home located in Forest Cove subdivision that includes stove, fridge, microwave, washer/dryer (not to be repaired/replaced by owner), fourth room that could be a den or bedroom, fenced yard, and two sheds.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1668 sqft
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Biloxi

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9005 Bellewood Pl
9005 Bellewood Pl, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Available 07/31/20 Single story home located in Woolmarket area off of Lorraine Rd. with two car garage, privacy fenced yard, dining room, den, eat in kitchen, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer connections.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
11263 Gorenflo Rd
11263 Gorenflo Road, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
Lease Unit Furnished or Unfurnished. Spacious 2nd floor unit with a large living room, full-size kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms and a shower tub comb bathroom. Full-size refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1810 Swetman Ln
1810 Swetman Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
One Bedroom, One Bath duplex located in Downtown Ocean Springs. Walking distance to East Beach, Harbor Park with fishing, tennis courts & play ground. Rent Includes water, sewer, garbage & lawncare. Unit also provides washer & dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
118 Ben Dr
118 Ben Drive, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2300 sqft
Improved & Spacious Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 178281 NEW ZILLOW 3D WALK THROUGH OF HOME.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
30 Brittany Ct
30 Brittany Court, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
Single story home with single garage, fenced yard, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer (not to be replaced or repaired by owner). (RLNE5614892)
Results within 10 miles of Biloxi

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
313 Capri Pl
313 Capri Pl, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2298 sqft
beautiful mediterranean style townhome situated on stocked pond for fishing

July 2020 Biloxi Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Biloxi Rent Report. Biloxi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Biloxi rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Biloxi Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Biloxi Rent Report. Biloxi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Biloxi rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Biloxi rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Biloxi rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Biloxi stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $811 for a two-bedroom. Biloxi's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Biloxi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Biloxi has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Biloxi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Biloxi's median two-bedroom rent of $811 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Biloxi remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Biloxi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Biloxi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

