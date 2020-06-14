Apartment List
/
MS
/
biloxi
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:26 AM

10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Biloxi, MS

Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:49am
North Biloxi
7 Units Available
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$934
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
139 Mc Donnell Avenue
139 McDonnell Ave, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
It is walking distance to the beautiful Biloxi Beaches. Its located minutes to shopping malls and great restaurants with some of the best seafood the Gulf coast has to offer! Rent includes water/sewer/trash.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 Saint Jude St 5
185 Saint Jude St, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos - Property Id: 285272 beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos 3 minute drive to casino 2 minute drive to Kessler air force base gate unit is fully furnished can do contract or month to

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1130 Beach Blvd
1130 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Come enjoy this large, beach view condo and if you want to be in a convenient location to downtown Biloxi, with easy access to Interstate, you have found it. This 2nd floor condo is fully furnished, just bring your cloths and food.
Results within 5 miles of Biloxi
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:44am
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
$885
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3230 Cumberland Rd Apt 22 -
3230 Cumberland Road, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished condo in OS! Oak Glen Marina # 22 - Fully furnished 2 bedroom townhome w/ all utilities included. Beautifully appointed home featuring flat screens in every room. Granite counter tops. Porch off of living room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1218 2nd Street
1218 Second Street, Gulfport, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
1218 2nd Street Available 06/17/20 Fully furnished 1 bed carriage house - Darling guest house. One block from beach in historical well established quiet neighborhood. Fully furnished with utilities included.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid. Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
11263 Gorenflo Rd
11263 Gorenflo Road, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
954 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Located near Promenade Shopping Center, food and entertainment; yet situated in a quiet neighborhood. Swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen on site for unwinding after work or school.
Results within 10 miles of Biloxi

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2421 Beachview Dr D-04
2421 Beachview Drive, Gulf Park Estates, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
874 sqft
2421 Beachview Dr D-04 Available 06/15/20 Lovely condo on Simmons Bayou! Harbor Landing D-04 2421 Beachview Dr. - Our community consists of an outstanding marina providing premium access to all leisure activities that waterside living has to offer.

June 2020 Biloxi Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Biloxi Rent Report. Biloxi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Biloxi rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Biloxi Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Biloxi Rent Report. Biloxi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Biloxi rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Biloxi rents held steady over the past month

Biloxi rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Biloxi stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $811 for a two-bedroom. Biloxi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Biloxi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Biloxi, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Biloxi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Biloxi's median two-bedroom rent of $811 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Biloxi.
    • While Biloxi's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Biloxi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Biloxi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Biloxi 2 BedroomsBiloxi 3 BedroomsBiloxi Apartments with Balcony
    Biloxi Apartments with GarageBiloxi Apartments with ParkingBiloxi Apartments with Pool
    Biloxi Apartments with Washer-DryerBiloxi Dog Friendly ApartmentsBiloxi Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    New Orleans, LAMobile, ALHattiesburg, MSSlidell, LAGulfport, MSPascagoula, MS
    Gautier, MSGulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MSTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MS
    Long Beach, MSOcean Springs, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MSGulf Park Estates, MS

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    West Biloxi

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
    Spring Hill CollegeDelgado Community College
    Dillard University