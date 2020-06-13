25 Apartments for rent in Biloxi, MS with garage
“Down around Biloxi / pretty girls are dancing in the sea / They all look like sisters in the ocean / The boy will fill his pail with salty water / and the storms will blow off towards New Orleans.” (-Jimmy Buffett, “Biloxi”)
If you like subtropical weather – we're talking warm, wet winters with an almost zero chance of snow and hot, humid summers – Biloxi, Mississippi has what you need. Home to more than 50,000 people and boasting eight casinos, Biloxi has a bustling tourism industry and is also home to the Keesler Air Force Base. Located right next to Gulfport, Biloxi is the smaller of the two cities and is situated directly on the Mississippi sound with barrier islands out into the Gulf of Mexico, making it vulnerable to tropical storms and hurricanes. See more
Biloxi apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.