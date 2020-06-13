Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:01 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Biloxi, MS with garage

Biloxi apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
North Biloxi
1 Unit Available
Ellington Dr., 861
861 Ellington Drive, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath! The home has an open floor plan in the living areas and a split bedroom plan for privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Biloxi

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
3460 Riverbend Cv
3460 Riverbend Cove, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/19/20 Two story townhome located off the Tchoutacabouffa river off Lamey Bridge Rd. This townhome includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counter tops, fireplace, deck, and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
11057 Oakcrest Dr
11057 Oakcrest Drive, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off Popp's Ferry Rd. that includes two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Cleveland Ave.
410 Cleveland Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Downtown Ocean Springs Living! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/ Outdoor Living - Whether you like cruising around downtown in your golf cart or just relaxing in your yard this home is for you.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1668 sqft
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Biloxi

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13218 W Country Hills Dr
13218 W Country Hills Dr, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off of O'Neal Rd. This property is vacant and being worked on. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view this property.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10529 Cora Cir
10529 Cora Cir, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/30/20 Single story brick home located off of Dedeaux Rd. that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is vacant and being worked on. We are taking advanced applications.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
609 Layton Dr
609 Layton Dr, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1156 sqft
Available 08/21/20 Two story townhome located near Gulfport High School that includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and stacked washer/dryer. Property is occupied until August 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12031 Carnegie Avenue
12031 Carnegie Ave, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1815 sqft
12031 Carnegie Avenue Available 06/15/20 4 BEDROOM W/ LEASE OPTION TO PURCHASE - Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home; open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring; double vanities in

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13696 Dunvegan Dr
13696 Dunvegan Drive, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1652 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Single story home located in Hidden Oaks Subdivision that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15388 Woody Dr
15388 Woody Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1885 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single story home with two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. This property is currently occupied until June 15, 2020. We are accepting advance applications.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5400 Old Fort Bayou Rd
5400 Old Fort Bayou Road, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1214 sqft
Freshly painted 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the St. Martin school district. Close to I10. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Fenced yard and single car garage. Newer kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances (does not include refrigerator).

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid. Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12031 Carnegie Ave
12031 Carnegie Avenue, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1815 sqft
Beautiful cathedral ceiling in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Open kitchen floor plan, laundry room, double car garage, new front door and flooring. Double vanities in master, ceiling fans throughout, large front and back porch.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6544 Rye Grass Rd
6544 Rye Grass Rd, St. Martin, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1777 sqft
6544 Rye Grass Rd Available 04/17/20 - Attractive 3BR/2BA home located in St. Martin! Split floor plan, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Keesler AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5687178)

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14234 Creekwood Cv
14234 Creekwood Cove, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1450 sqft
Beautiful Neighborhood Home - Property Id: 179295 NEW ZILLOW 3D WALKTHROUGH Sq. Ft. is of living space not including 2 car enclosed garage.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
30 Brittany Ct
30 Brittany Court, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
Single story home with single garage, fenced yard, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer (not to be replaced or repaired by owner). (RLNE5614892)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15300 Dismuke Ave
15300 Dismuke Drive, St. Martin, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,185
1639 sqft
Southwind Townhomes, Fabulous location! Convenient to I-10, Ocean Springs, D'Iberville shopping, and 1-110 to Biloxi casinos, amenities include swimming pool & garage. Tenant pays all utilities except water, $500 deposit required, 12-month lease.
Results within 10 miles of Biloxi

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3713 Springwood Ln
3713 Springwood Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1635 sqft
3713 Springwood Ln Available 07/15/20 4 bed / 2 bath home in a great location! 3713 Springwood Ln. Ocean Springs - Great location. Close to Walmart and restaurants. Home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home. 12 month lease. Has an area for a garden.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15071 Waterside Pl
15071 Waterside Place, Lyman, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Available 07/17/20 This property is located in Audubon Lake Subdivision off of Hwy 53. The home is currently occupied until July 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications and we do have one approved applicant waiting to view it.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1309 Oak St.
1309 Oak Street, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1488 sqft
1309 Oak St. Available 06/19/20 Ocean Springs Three bedroom Coming Soon - This three bedroom two bath home features a large tiled open living room with eat in dining nook.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12054 Five Oaks Dr
12054 Five Oaks Drive, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Single story brick home located off of Robinson Rd. that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, shed, fenced yard, and washer/dryer hook ups. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. PRM, Inc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11184 River Bend Dr
11184 River Bend Dr, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2016 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Two story home located in Lake Vista Subdivision off of Canal Rd. This home includes two car garage, fenced yard, dining room, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6913 Oakhurst Dr
6913 Oakhurst Dr, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1500 sqft
Nice quiet family home located in Gulf Park Estates that features ceramic tile and hardwood type flooring throughout. Great open floor plan with fireplace, appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a fenced in back yard.
City Guide for Biloxi, MS

“Down around Biloxi / pretty girls are dancing in the sea / They all look like sisters in the ocean / The boy will fill his pail with salty water / and the storms will blow off towards New Orleans.” (-Jimmy Buffett, “Biloxi”)

If you like subtropical weather – we're talking warm, wet winters with an almost zero chance of snow and hot, humid summers – Biloxi, Mississippi has what you need. Home to more than 50,000 people and boasting eight casinos, Biloxi has a bustling tourism industry and is also home to the Keesler Air Force Base. Located right next to Gulfport, Biloxi is the smaller of the two cities and is situated directly on the Mississippi sound with barrier islands out into the Gulf of Mexico, making it vulnerable to tropical storms and hurricanes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Biloxi, MS

Biloxi apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

