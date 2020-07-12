/
/
/
cheltenham
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
244 Apartments for rent in Cheltenham, St. Louis, MO
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
19 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,289
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
22 Units Available
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,353
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Results within 1 mile of Cheltenham
Verified
1 of 567
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
54 Units Available
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,005
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
934 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Oak Park Apartments
6226 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
660 sqft
42 inviting apartments homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within walking distance of entertainment and restaurants. Just minutes from Forest Park, which is home to the St. Louis Zoo, St.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1111 Louisville Ave
1111 Louisville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
625 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment, blend of upscale and old-school - available immediately. Beautiful brick building with lots of character, integrating old school charm with modern fixtures and appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1215 San Jacinto
1215 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1214 San Jacinto
1214 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$665
600 sqft
Very Nice 1 Bedroom Duplex For Rent In the Dogtown Area. This very nice duplex has a spacious bedroom and is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1219 San Jacinto
1219 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$715
700 sqft
This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more. The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer and has newer laminate Floors. There is also a 1 car Garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1052 South Kingshighway - J
1052 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1030 sqft
Ideal location next to Forest Park, BJC, Washington University, Children's Hospital and everything the vibrant Grove Neighborhood has to offer. Historic building on both national and state historic register.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1405 Louisville Ave.
1405 Louisville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
825 sqft
House for Rent in Dogtown - This one bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning and hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has all appliances and decent counter space. Exterior boasts large side deck, back deck and multi-leveled yard.
1 of 8
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
5203 Pattison Avenue
5203 Pattison Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
3/4 furnished and newly renovated 2BR/1Bath loft, complete with queen master bed, full-over-queen bunk bed, (sleeps 4-6), 13 foot high ceilings, all new kitchen appliances, polished concrete counters, slate bathroom, spacious yard, 62" Television,
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5257 Pattison Avenue
5257 Pattison Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
UPSTAIRS UNIT - ALL ELECTRIC Two bedroom, one bath. Awesome starter apartment which will allow up to three people to live in the unit. EXCELLENT LANDLORD looking for excellent tenant. TWO YEAR LEASE only.
Results within 5 miles of Cheltenham
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
128 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$806
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$917
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
756 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
577 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
9 Units Available
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
$
13 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,408
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
31 Units Available
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$585
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$704
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
826 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MORichmond Heights, MOMaplewood, MONormandy, MOAffton, MOCahokia, ILRock Hill, MO