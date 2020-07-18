2917 S 18th St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Historic Benton Park - Historic St. Louis home in the heart of Benton Park. Brought this 1890's home into the 21st century without sacrificing the classical charm. Warm wood floors throughout. The Light filled kitchen with large windows, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Large living room, bonus office space and 1/2 bath on the first floor. Two full bedrooms, and a full bathroom on the 2nd floor, plus the laundry closet. The master bedroom and the second full bathroom are located on the 3rd floor. Heating and cooling are zoned for energy efficiency. Walk-out basement, Fenced back yard, off-street parking. Walk-able to shops, restaurants and Anheuser-Busch, easy access to I-55, I-44, I-40 and downtown. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Dogs okay with deposit and pet rent. Application required: 600+ credit score, income at 3x the rent, no previous evictions/ unpaid landlord debts, all living utilities in good standing



(RLNE5906770)