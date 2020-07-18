All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 2917 S 18th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
2917 S 18th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2917 S 18th St

2917 South 18th Street · (314) 835-6002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2917 South 18th Street, St. Louis, MO 63118
Benton Park Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2917 S 18th St · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Historic Benton Park - Historic St. Louis home in the heart of Benton Park. Brought this 1890's home into the 21st century without sacrificing the classical charm. Warm wood floors throughout. The Light filled kitchen with large windows, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Large living room, bonus office space and 1/2 bath on the first floor. Two full bedrooms, and a full bathroom on the 2nd floor, plus the laundry closet. The master bedroom and the second full bathroom are located on the 3rd floor. Heating and cooling are zoned for energy efficiency. Walk-out basement, Fenced back yard, off-street parking. Walk-able to shops, restaurants and Anheuser-Busch, easy access to I-55, I-44, I-40 and downtown. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Dogs okay with deposit and pet rent. Application required: 600+ credit score, income at 3x the rent, no previous evictions/ unpaid landlord debts, all living utilities in good standing

(RLNE5906770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 S 18th St have any available units?
2917 S 18th St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 S 18th St have?
Some of 2917 S 18th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 S 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
2917 S 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 S 18th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 S 18th St is pet friendly.
Does 2917 S 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 2917 S 18th St offers parking.
Does 2917 S 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 S 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 S 18th St have a pool?
No, 2917 S 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 2917 S 18th St have accessible units?
No, 2917 S 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 S 18th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 S 18th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2917 S 18th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr
St. Louis, MO 63128
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave
St. Louis, MO 63139
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr
St. Louis, MO 63146
Oak Park Apartments
6226 Oakland Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63108
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63104
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Tower Grove Townhomes
4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101
St. Louis, MO 63110

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

O'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
NorthamptonShaw Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity