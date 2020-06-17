All apartments in St. Louis
2343 Russell Blvd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:37 AM

2343 Russell Blvd

2343 Russell Boulevard · (314) 749-3663
Location

2343 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63104
McKinley Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2341A · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely turn of the Century three story 4-family unit. Large and spacious rooms with 10ft ceilings. Fresh refinished hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile floors and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher . Perfect pad for college students or that family that likes living in the middle of convenience. two Minutes away from highway 55 and 44. Minutes away from the bus lines. literally in the center of good city living with all the eateries , microbreweries, Just to name a few of the hotspots Soulard, Botanical Heights, South Grand , City Foundary, The Grove, Lafayette Square. Dont wait apartment will not last

(RLNE5268146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Russell Blvd have any available units?
2343 Russell Blvd has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 Russell Blvd have?
Some of 2343 Russell Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 Russell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Russell Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Russell Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2343 Russell Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 2343 Russell Blvd offer parking?
No, 2343 Russell Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2343 Russell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 Russell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Russell Blvd have a pool?
No, 2343 Russell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2343 Russell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2343 Russell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Russell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2343 Russell Blvd has units with dishwashers.
