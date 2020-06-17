2343 Russell Blvd

Amenities

Lovely turn of the Century three story 4-family unit. Large and spacious rooms with 10ft ceilings. Fresh refinished hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile floors and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher . Perfect pad for college students or that family that likes living in the middle of convenience. two Minutes away from highway 55 and 44. Minutes away from the bus lines. literally in the center of good city living with all the eateries , microbreweries, Just to name a few of the hotspots Soulard, Botanical Heights, South Grand , City Foundary, The Grove, Lafayette Square. Dont wait apartment will not last



(RLNE5268146)