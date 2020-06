Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

House for Rent in Dogtown - This one bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning and hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has all appliances and decent counter space. Exterior boasts large side deck, back deck and multi-leveled yard. The basement is unfinished and has washer and dryer hook ups, plenty of storage. Single car manual open garage attached. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4575393)