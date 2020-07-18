1215 San Jacinto

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area

This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.

The unit has wood floors and comes with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer and has a 1 car garage

The owner pays for the Water, Sewer and Trash. No Pets

Check It Out And Don't Miss This One!!

There is a application process and we do credit checks.

You must have no recent evictions or no recent bankruptcy's and you must have verifiable income of about triple the rent. You must also have a decent credit score