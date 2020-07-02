All apartments in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
1209 Washington Avenue 713
1209 Washington Avenue 713

1209 Washington Avenue · (636) 385-3142
Location

1209 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 713 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LIVE THE DOWNTOWN LOFT LIFE - Property Id: 311895

Luxury loft living at a cost you can afford. Want to be part of the Downtown vibe? Washington Ave is the central location for cafe's, boutiques, bars, galleries, sporting events, festivals and so much more. Walking distance to grocery store, dry cleaner, library, and the city garden. You'll enjoy the easy of access to everything. In addition to a prime location, this loft boosts high ceilings, black energy efficient appliances, cool architectural features in the unit, and huge windows that overlook the city. Rooftop deck with tropical flowers & plants , lounge chairs, bbq grill, adjacent clubroom with a bar & flat screen tv. Oh yeah, & the view is AMAZING!! You can see fireworks from Busch Stadium & Fair St. Louis right from your roof. The Bogen Lofts are pet friendly & even have a turf doggie park fenced in for your furry friend. Central mailboxes, on-site leasing office, underground garage with private access & your own reserved spot. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR??
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1209-washington-avenue-saint-louis-mo-unit-713/311895
Property Id 311895

(RLNE5956322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Washington Avenue 713 have any available units?
1209 Washington Avenue 713 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Washington Avenue 713 have?
Some of 1209 Washington Avenue 713's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Washington Avenue 713 currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Washington Avenue 713 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Washington Avenue 713 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Washington Avenue 713 is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Washington Avenue 713 offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Washington Avenue 713 offers parking.
Does 1209 Washington Avenue 713 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Washington Avenue 713 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Washington Avenue 713 have a pool?
No, 1209 Washington Avenue 713 does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Washington Avenue 713 have accessible units?
No, 1209 Washington Avenue 713 does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Washington Avenue 713 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Washington Avenue 713 does not have units with dishwashers.
