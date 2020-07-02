1209 Washington Avenue 713

Amenities

Luxury loft living at a cost you can afford. Want to be part of the Downtown vibe? Washington Ave is the central location for cafe's, boutiques, bars, galleries, sporting events, festivals and so much more. Walking distance to grocery store, dry cleaner, library, and the city garden. You'll enjoy the easy of access to everything. In addition to a prime location, this loft boosts high ceilings, black energy efficient appliances, cool architectural features in the unit, and huge windows that overlook the city. Rooftop deck with tropical flowers & plants , lounge chairs, bbq grill, adjacent clubroom with a bar & flat screen tv. Oh yeah, & the view is AMAZING!! You can see fireworks from Busch Stadium & Fair St. Louis right from your roof. The Bogen Lofts are pet friendly & even have a turf doggie park fenced in for your furry friend. Central mailboxes, on-site leasing office, underground garage with private access & your own reserved spot. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR??

