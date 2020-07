Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit e Available 07/20/20 richmond apartment - Property Id: 308487



This apartment is in a great location in Richmond heights and clayton area.1 block north of 40 and 2 block south of clayton Rd. this unit contains 5 room. This unit is all hardwood floor. Central cooling and heating.new windows. second floor.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1139-bellevue-ave-richmond-hights-mo-unit-e/308487

Property Id 308487



(RLNE5943849)