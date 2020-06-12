/
3 bedroom apartments
149 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richmond Heights, MO
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1415 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7701 Brookline Terrace - 2F
7701 Brookline Terrace, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedroom unit totaling 1,550 square ft. Perfect for roommates or family setup. Roommate situation would be $500/person and that includes internet. Beautiful 3 unit in a great neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7411 Bruno Avenue
7411 Bruno Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
Beautiful updated home in Richmond Heights! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Three bedrooms on the main floor.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
52 Berkshire Drive
52 Berkshire Drive, Richmond Heights, MO
New and Improved, stunning newly updated home in a highly sought-after Berkshire Neighborhood. This 4Bed/3.5Bath two story home offers an amazing amount of beauty.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond Heights
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
Clayton
24 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,912
1366 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1561 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University City
1 Unit Available
7204 Forsyth Blvd
7204 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
Available 06/15/20 Spacious, beautiful home, walk to Wash U - Property Id: 295697 This gracious home is a quick walk from Wash U and downtown Clayton.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University City
1 Unit Available
7240 Forsyth
7240 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Huge Forsyth apartment, great for Wash U - Property Id: 80199 This fantastic unit will be available June 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7428 Hazel Avenue
7428 Hazel Avenue, Maplewood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
931 sqft
Spacious and stylish upgraded 2nd floor + bonus area large unit available for new tenant! 3 beds, 1 bath & plenty of space / phenomenal common areas.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Franz Park
1 Unit Available
6845 Bruno Avenue
6845 Evergreen Place, St. Louis, MO
This is a unique home and opportunity for lease! At one time the building was a large Masonic Lodge then made into 2 single family homes. This unit is very spacious with about 3360 sq ft of living space in the desirable Dogtown area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
6930 Wise Avenue
6930 Wise Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home nestled between hwy 40 and 44 in HiPoint!!! Easy access to Dogtown, Maplewood, Clayton, Forest Park, the Zoo, and Downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7380 Marietta Avenue
7380 Marietta Avenue, Maplewood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Unique stylish second floor residence/apartment in the heart of TRENDY Maplewood. Large three bedroom, one and a half bath with in resident washer/dryer laundry. Great location in the Maplewood Business, Arts and Entertainment District.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
8008 Orlando Drive
8008 Orlando Drive, Clayton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1650 sqft
Charming Tudor (3 Bedroom, 1 Bath) Town Home (Duplex) * Great value, central location, residential lifestyle. * Enrollment to Clayton (Blue Ribbon) School District. * Lovely Clayton restaurants, shopping district & Galleria Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ladue
1 Unit Available
2 Wakefield Drive
2 Wakefield Road, Ladue, MO
Handsome 4B/3b Ladue executive home tucked away on a 1 acre private lot. Easy access to Highway 40, Clayton, Washington University, major hospitals, fine restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7477 Maple Avenue
7477 Maple Avenue, Maplewood, MO
terrific older home with lots of charm and original millwork. one and a half story in the heart of maplewood with a nice large level lot. four bedrooms and three full baths. newer driveway. kitchen has a dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
31 Brighton Way
31 Brighton Way, Clayton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
2700 sqft
Top notch, top floor penthouse in a luxury 6 unit mid-rise right next to Shaw Park, Straubs Grocers, Clayton Rec Center and so many great shops/restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Heights
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
DeBaliviere Place
41 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,581
1119 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central West End Historic District
139 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
2284 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Cheltenham
26 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cheltenham
23 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1600 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
