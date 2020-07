Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse concierge internet cafe 24hr gym green community pool 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly alarm system dog grooming area e-payments online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community tennis court

Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.