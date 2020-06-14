/
1 bedroom apartments
165 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richmond Heights, MO
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Richmond Heights
25 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond Heights
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
760 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Wydown Skinker
Contact for Availability
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
785 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Clayton
20 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
883 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1111 Louisville Ave
1111 Louisville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
625 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment, blend of upscale and old-school - available immediately. Beautiful brick building with lots of character, integrating old school charm with modern fixtures and appliances.
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2050 Yale Ave - 27
2050 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
New kitchen & updated 1 Bedroom located in Historic Maplewood MO, Unit has stove, fridge and dishwasher and is ALL Electric, Unit also has central heat and air and is located in a secure building. Laundry and Vending machines onsite as well.
Clayton
1 Unit Available
907 South Hanley Road
907 South Hanley Road, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
837 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom Clayton condo on the second floor of a well-maintained building. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, and maple cabinetry.
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1405 Louisville Ave.
1405 Louisville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
825 sqft
House for Rent in Dogtown - This one bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning and hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has all appliances and decent counter space. Exterior boasts large side deck, back deck and multi-leveled yard.
Clayton
1 Unit Available
625 Westwood
625 Westwood Drive, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1000 sqft
How cute is this? Hardwood floors in main living area, carpeted bedroom. Dining area can be used as office or additional living space. Open gorgeous kitchen suitable for dining in. Located near downtown Clayton and Wash U. Pets are ok with deposit.
Clayton
1 Unit Available
621 Westwood
621 Westwood Drive, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1000 sqft
How cute is this? Recently rehabbed beautiful apartment. Hardwood floors in main living area, carpeted bedroom. Bonus room can be used as office or additional living space. Open gorgeous kitchen suitable for dining in.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Heights
Forest Park Southeast
14 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
789 sqft
The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops. Within walking distance to The Grove and Botanical Heights is Woodward Lofts, a luxury apartment community.
Central West End Historic District
138 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Central West End Historic District
6 Units Available
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
696 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Central West End Historic District
15 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$944
665 sqft
The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,077
715 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
