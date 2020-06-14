Apartment List
115 Apartments for rent in Richmond Heights, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richmond Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >
$
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
$
Richmond Heights
25 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.

Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7701 Brookline Terrace - 2F
7701 Brookline Terrace, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedroom unit totaling 1,550 square ft. Perfect for roommates or family setup. Roommate situation would be $500/person and that includes internet. Beautiful 3 unit in a great neighborhood.

Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.

Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
1269 Moorlands Drive
1269 Moorlands Drive, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$695
550 sqft
Available July 1st Clean and updated 1 BR, 1 BA apartment (THIS IS NOT A STUDIO APT) on the 2nd floor with hardwood floors, newer kitchen with dishwasher, all utilities are included except electric.

Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7411 Bruno Avenue
7411 Bruno Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3177 sqft
Beautiful updated home in Richmond Heights! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Three bedrooms on the main floor.

Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7709 Arthur Ave
7709 Arthur Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond Heights. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Wydown Skinker
Contact for Availability
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
$
Clayton
20 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
$
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,175
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.

University City
1 Unit Available
7204 Forsyth Blvd
7204 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4800 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious, beautiful home, walk to Wash U - Property Id: 295697 This gracious home is a quick walk from Wash U and downtown Clayton.

University City
1 Unit Available
7240 Forsyth
7240 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Huge Forsyth apartment, great for Wash U - Property Id: 80199 This fantastic unit will be available June 1.

University City
1 Unit Available
7222 Forsyth
7222 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Walk to Wash U from this Forsyth beauty - Property Id: 80204 Available June 1.

Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1111 Louisville Ave
1111 Louisville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
625 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment, blend of upscale and old-school - available immediately. Beautiful brick building with lots of character, integrating old school charm with modern fixtures and appliances.

Brentwood
1 Unit Available
8820 Bridgeport Avenue
8820 Bridgeport Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
864 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home. Hardwood floors throughout the living and bedroom spaces. New stainless stove in the kitchen.

Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2050 Yale Ave - 27
2050 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New kitchen & updated 1 Bedroom located in Historic Maplewood MO, Unit has stove, fridge and dishwasher and is ALL Electric, Unit also has central heat and air and is located in a secure building. Laundry and Vending machines onsite as well.

Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1309 McCausland Avenue
1309 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$795
1000 sqft
Available August 1 , 1st floor apartment in a 3 story, 6 unit building. Clean and updated 2 BR, 1 Bath unit with hardwood floors, all appliances including dishwasher and central HVAC.

Clayton
1 Unit Available
7553 Buckingham Drive
7553 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Available short term and furnished! Completely renovated 12 unit building.

Clayton
1 Unit Available
7557 Buckingham
7557 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Rent also includes designated parking space, and water, sewer and trash.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Richmond Heights, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richmond Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

