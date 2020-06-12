/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
109 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richmond Heights, MO
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1117 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7709 Arthur Ave
7709 Arthur Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond Heights. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond Heights
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$853
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
$
Clayton
25 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Clayton
18 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
$
Clayton
21 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Verified
1 of 145
Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Wydown Skinker
Contact for Availability
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University City
1 Unit Available
7222 Forsyth
7222 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Walk to Wash U from this Forsyth beauty - Property Id: 80204 Available June 1.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
550 South Brentwood
550 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
This centrally located condo on the top floor has floor to ceiling Marvin replacement doors all facing west in the living room and dining room. Good size kitchen opens to dining/living area to help keep the natural light & conversation .
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1220 San Jacinto
1220 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$715
650 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area. This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
6771 Nashville Avenue
6771 Nashville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
First Floor 2 bedroom/1bath unit in Dogtown with front and rear entry. Large Eat-In Kitchen. Unit is recently remodeled. Updated flooring, cabinetry, bathroom, painting and windows. Located just minutes from Forest Park, great access to highway 40.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7553 Buckingham Drive
7553 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Available short term and furnished! Completely renovated 12 unit building.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7557 Buckingham
7557 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Rent also includes designated parking space, and water, sewer and trash.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Franz Park
1 Unit Available
7021 Glades Avenue
7021 Glades Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1261 sqft
Ginger bread Adorable two bedroom, one bath with lots of charm with a parking pad.Splendid colors on the walls, quaint rooms. Living room has hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, coat closet,picture windows and built in shelving.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2040 Yale Ave. - 1
2040 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
640 sqft
Beautiful Apartments located in Historic Maplewood MO, Units have stove, fridge and dishwasher and are ALL Electric, Units also have central heat and air and are located in a secure building. Laundry and Vending machines onsite as well.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7571 Wellington Way
7571 Wellington Way, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
969 sqft
This 2 bed, 2 bath condo features approximately 969 sq. ft. of living space. Open floor plan, tons of natural light and Living room features a vaulted ceiling. Recently painted throughout and new carpet installed.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2203 Bellevue Avenue
2203 Bellevue Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Gorgeous and newly renovated two bed and one bath with hardwood flooring apartment in the heart of Maplewood, close to St Louis' best restaurants, boutiques, shopping, highways and more.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Clayton
1 Unit Available
8025 Maryland Avenue
8025 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1328 sqft
This sophisticated 2 BD with den/2.5 BA home will capture your attention w/ its beautiful views & spacious outdoor terrace. Designed to maximize w/ accessibility from every room, this spot is ideal for relaxing & entertaining.
Similar Pages
Richmond Heights 1 BedroomsRichmond Heights 2 BedroomsRichmond Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond Heights 3 BedroomsRichmond Heights Apartments with Balcony
Richmond Heights Apartments with GarageRichmond Heights Apartments with GymRichmond Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichmond Heights Apartments with ParkingRichmond Heights Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, IL