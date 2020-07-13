169 Apartments for rent in Richmond Heights, MO with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,254
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
20 Units Available
Richmond Heights
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
1615 Bredell Avenue
1615 Bredell Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1600 sqft
Luxurious renovated 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (1 on the top floor and 1 in the basement) , single-family home in Maplewood.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7410 Hoover Avenue
7410 Hoover Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1316 sqft
Welcome to 7410 Hoover Avenue in the Clayton School District! This spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home is available for lease now! Brand new carpeting throughout home, updated kitchen with new cabinets, countertop, sink and stainless steel gas stove

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7411 Bruno Avenue
7411 Bruno Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3177 sqft
Beautiful updated home in Richmond Heights! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Three bedrooms on the main floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
7709 Arthur Ave
7709 Arthur Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond Heights. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
52 Berkshire Drive
52 Berkshire Drive, Richmond Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3330 sqft
New and Improved, stunning newly updated home in a highly sought-after Berkshire Neighborhood. This 4Bed/3.5Bath two story home offers an amazing amount of beauty.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond Heights
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
12 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,423
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Hi-Pointe
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified

1 of 247

Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
68 Units Available
Wydown Skinker
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,265
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Maplewood
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,322
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
18 Units Available
Clayton
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1143 sqft
Ceylon was designed around your life, providing the convenience of living where you work and play as well as the luxury you deserve in downtown Clayton.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
$
26 Units Available
Clayton
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,690
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,940
1635 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
846 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Wydown Skinker
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hi-Pointe
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hi-Pointe
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Brentwood
2635 Ruth Avenue
2635 Ruth Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1582 sqft
Wow! Great and rare opportunity to rent a large and updated home in highly desirable Brentwood! Don't miss this 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with updates throughout. Freshly steam cleaned carpets. Two car garage. Fenced-in yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1111 Louisville Ave
1111 Louisville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
625 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment, blend of upscale and old-school - available immediately. Beautiful brick building with lots of character, integrating old school charm with modern fixtures and appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University City
7240 Forsyth
7240 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Huge Forsyth apartment, great for Wash U - Property Id: 80199 This fantastic unit will be available June 1.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1215 San Jacinto
1215 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex With Garage For Rent In the Dogtown Area This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ladue
8130 Roxburgh
8130 Roxburgh Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment in Clayton MO. Located near intersection of Clayton Road & Brentwood Blvd. Custom granite & stainless cook's kitchen with plenty of cabinets and kitchen pantry.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1219 San Jacinto
1219 San Jacinto Court, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$715
700 sqft
This very nice duplex is centrally located in the Dogtown, Clayton and CWE area next to Forest Park, Wash U, the Loop and more. The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer and has newer laminate Floors. There is also a 1 car Garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Richmond Heights, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richmond Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

