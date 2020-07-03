All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MO
/
9010 Northwest Hamilton Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:47 PM

9010 Northwest Hamilton Street

9010 Northwest Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

9010 Northwest Hamilton Street, Parkville, MO 64152

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 5th!
Exceptional home with plenty of space ready for you now! Featuring 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with an open concept kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space Daylight family rm with fireplace and half bath and 2-car attached garage with workbench. Not to mention a beautiful backyard with a large deck! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street have any available units?
9010 Northwest Hamilton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MO.
What amenities does 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street have?
Some of 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street currently offering any rent specials?
9010 Northwest Hamilton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street is pet friendly.
Does 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street offer parking?
Yes, 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street offers parking.
Does 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street have a pool?
No, 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street does not have a pool.
Does 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street have accessible units?
No, 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9010 Northwest Hamilton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive
Parkville, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments with BalconiesParkville Apartments with Gyms
Parkville Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MO
Pleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City