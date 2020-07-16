118 Apartments for rent in Parkville, MO with gyms
Parkville, Missouri, is home to a well-known nature sanctuary that both locals and visitors love!Parkville city is located in Platte County, in the "Show Me State." The city name comes from the founder, George Park, who bought the landing steamboat concession on the Missouri River. He was also a force in the anti-slavery movement and helped to promote equality in the workplace.
This city has some pretty storied roots and it's a good thing you can learn about the history through both tales from the townspeople and history books as well as historical places around town. The town appears in Mark Twain's famous novel The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, when Huck, Jim, "the king" and "the duke" crash a religious camp meeting in a town called Parkville. It must be a special place if great writers choose to make fun of it in world-renowned novels! The area gets pretty humid summers but mild winters, which is a big draw for a lot of folks. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Parkville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.