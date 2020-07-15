/
2 bedroom apartments
135 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parkville, MO
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville
Riss Lake Meadows
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Linden Park
7012 North Fisk Court
7012 Northwest Fisk Court, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Kansas City. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included.
Results within 5 miles of Parkville
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Prairie Point-Wildberry
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1131 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Stormy Acres
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1255 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
The Coves
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$903
1016 sqft
Conveniently located apartments featuring a walkout patio, open floor plans, and a breakfast bar in select units. Short-term leases available. Enjoy the pool, fitness center, and playground. Pet-friendly.
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Briarcliff West
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1136 sqft
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$848
948 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Walnut
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Coves North
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$940
1066 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Breen Hills
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
925 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Coves North
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1146 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
The Coves
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$920
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Stormy Acres
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
1066 sqft
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1028 sqft
Kinsley Forest is a brand-new apartment complex featuring the latest in premium design features and easy access to Highway 169, 129 and the Kansas City airport.
Coves North
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$985
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
Platte Brook North
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$830
1069 sqft
Let nature surround you at this stunning, unique community. Modern amenities include pool, volleyball court, dog park, gym and cozy clubhouse. Internet and appliances included along with a private patios or balconies.
Briarcliff West
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1058 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
Victory Hills
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.
Riverview
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
916 sqft
Horace Mann Lofts is a beautiful Modern Historic School featuring 30 residencies in 1 and 2 bedrooms with contemporary interiors. Horace Mann Lofts has original hardwood flooring, chalk boards and a lot of rich history.
