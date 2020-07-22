Apartment List
91 Apartments for rent in Parkville, MO with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Parkville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$979
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
36 Units Available
Riss Lake Meadows
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$980
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
35 Units Available
Prairie Point-Wildberry
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$837
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1305 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
102 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,022
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
28 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$811
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,161
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
15 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$941
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
18 Units Available
Coves North
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
10 Units Available
Briarcliff West
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1318 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
19 Units Available
Breen Hills
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$726
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
The Coves
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$763
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Williamsburg
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Walnut
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Platte Ridge
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$770
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse and dog park. Resident enjoy units with patio or balcony, bathtub and fireplace. Great location for commuters, just off of I-29.
Last updated July 14 at 06:59 PM
12 Units Available
Briarcliff West
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1279 sqft
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 03:14 PM
4 Units Available
Barry Harbour
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1545 sqft
Community has pool, spacious dog park, volleyball court and easy access to 169, I-29 and I-35. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy living in one of the area's best school districts.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
15524 NW 124th
15524 Northwest 124th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
8311 nw mace rd
8311 Northwest Mace Road, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
476 sqft
$970 2 BR/ 2 BTH & 2 Car Garage in Parkhill High School District.br A nice and cozy townhome walking distance from Park Hill High School awaits new tenants.

Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Coves North
8508 North Mattox Road
8508 North Mattox Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$872
720 sqft
Our newly renovated apartments feature completely new cabinets, countertops, flooring, and light fixtures as well as brand new washers and dryers included.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast
1132 Everett Ave
1132 Everett Avenue, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Kansas City. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and security system with camera. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Coves North
8502 North Cosby Avenue
8502 North Cosby Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
Our newly renovated apartments feature completely new cabinets, countertops, flooring, and light fixtures as well as brand new washers and dryers included.
Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
$
38 Units Available
Crown Center
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Brand New, Immediate Occupancy! Call today to schedule your tour of City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City & secure your apartment home or penthouse! Live a life of style and sophistication at City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
176 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
City Guide for Parkville, MO

Parkville, Missouri, is home to a well-known nature sanctuary that both locals and visitors love!Parkville city is located in Platte County, in the "Show Me State." The city name comes from the founder, George Park, who bought the landing steamboat concession on the Missouri River. He was also a force in the anti-slavery movement and helped to promote equality in the workplace.

This city has some pretty storied roots and it's a good thing you can learn about the history through both tales from the townspeople and history books as well as historical places around town. The town appears in Mark Twain's famous novel The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, when Huck, Jim, "the king" and "the duke" crash a religious camp meeting in a town called Parkville. It must be a special place if great writers choose to make fun of it in world-renowned novels! The area gets pretty humid summers but mild winters, which is a big draw for a lot of folks. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Parkville, MO

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Parkville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Parkville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Parkville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

