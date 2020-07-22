91 Apartments for rent in Parkville, MO with washer-dryers
Parkville, Missouri, is home to a well-known nature sanctuary that both locals and visitors love!Parkville city is located in Platte County, in the "Show Me State." The city name comes from the founder, George Park, who bought the landing steamboat concession on the Missouri River. He was also a force in the anti-slavery movement and helped to promote equality in the workplace.
This city has some pretty storied roots and it's a good thing you can learn about the history through both tales from the townspeople and history books as well as historical places around town. The town appears in Mark Twain's famous novel The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, when Huck, Jim, "the king" and "the duke" crash a religious camp meeting in a town called Parkville. It must be a special place if great writers choose to make fun of it in world-renowned novels! The area gets pretty humid summers but mild winters, which is a big draw for a lot of folks. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Parkville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Parkville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Parkville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.