/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM
126 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parkville, MO
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$959
733 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
39 Units Available
Riss Lake Meadows
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,125
806 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Parkville
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
11 Units Available
Briarcliff West
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
99 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,022
882 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
13 Units Available
Coves North
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
749 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
16 Units Available
Breen Hills
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
674 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Platte Ridge
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
712 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse and dog park. Resident enjoy units with patio or balcony, bathtub and fireplace. Great location for commuters, just off of I-29.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Coves North
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,078
870 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$957
791 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
12 Units Available
The Coves
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$758
745 sqft
Conveniently located apartments featuring a walkout patio, open floor plans, and a breakfast bar in select units. Short-term leases available. Enjoy the pool, fitness center, and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
47 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,252
881 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
39 Units Available
Prairie Point-Wildberry
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$872
675 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Williamsburg
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
The Coves
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$876
716 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
13 Units Available
Platte Brook North
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
761 sqft
Let nature surround you at this stunning, unique community. Modern amenities include pool, volleyball court, dog park, gym and cozy clubhouse. Internet and appliances included along with a private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
27 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
14 Units Available
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,028
868 sqft
Kinsley Forest is a brand-new apartment complex featuring the latest in premium design features and easy access to Highway 169, 129 and the Kansas City airport.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
896 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 06:59 PM
12 Units Available
Briarcliff West
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
821 sqft
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated December 19 at 01:00 AM
50 Units Available
Victory Hills
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
Located just north of I-70, these apartments offer comfortable design and plenty of room to spread out in. Laundry facilities available in complex. Short drive to Kansas City Kansas Community College or Delaware Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
5 Units Available
Coves North
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$860
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Walnut
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Quindaro Bluffs
3108 N 51st Ter C
3108 N 51st Ter, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
Unit C Available 08/15/20 1BR 1Bath All Utilities Incd, Washer/Dryer In Unit - Property Id: 316639 Beautiful 1BR 1Bath, Washer/Dryer in unit. All utilities included. Basic Google Fiber WiFi included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Coves North
8508 North Mattox Road
8508 North Mattox Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$872
720 sqft
Our newly renovated apartments feature completely new cabinets, countertops, flooring, and light fixtures as well as brand new washers and dryers included.
Similar Pages
Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 BedroomsParkville Accessible ApartmentsParkville Apartments with Balconies
Parkville Apartments with GaragesParkville Apartments with GymsParkville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MONorth Kansas City, MOPlatte City, MO