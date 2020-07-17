All apartments in Mehlville
Find more places like 3402 Longview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
3402 Longview Drive
Last updated June 24 2020 at 4:43 PM

3402 Longview Drive

3402 Longview Drive · (314) 325-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3402 Longview Drive, Mehlville, MO 63129
Oakville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,349

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1954772

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 984 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, central air, and washer/dryer hookups. Minutes away from US-61. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.stlouis@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Longview Drive have any available units?
3402 Longview Drive has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3402 Longview Drive have?
Some of 3402 Longview Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Longview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Longview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Longview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3402 Longview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3402 Longview Drive offer parking?
No, 3402 Longview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3402 Longview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 Longview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Longview Drive have a pool?
No, 3402 Longview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Longview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3402 Longview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Longview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 Longview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 Longview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3402 Longview Drive has units with air conditioning.
