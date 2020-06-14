Apartment List
/
MO
/
mehlville
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Mehlville, MO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mehlville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Oakville
13 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$635
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Results within 5 miles of Mehlville
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
Oakville
5 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Oakville
1 Unit Available
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 10 miles of Mehlville
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,425
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
Central West End Historic District
11 Units Available
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,610
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Compton Heights Historic District
8 Units Available
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Cheltenham
25 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Central West End Historic District
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cheltenham
23 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,327
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$574
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
826 sqft
High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Forest Park Southeast
3 Units Available
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Forest Park Southeast
14 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops. Within walking distance to The Grove and Botanical Heights is Woodward Lofts, a luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northampton
46 Units Available
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$719
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,247
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lafayette Square
4 Units Available
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central West End Historic District
6 Units Available
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1148 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Mehlville, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mehlville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Mehlville 1 BedroomsMehlville 2 BedroomsMehlville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMehlville Apartments with Balcony
Mehlville Apartments with GymMehlville Apartments with ParkingMehlville Apartments with Pool
Mehlville Apartments with Washer-DryerMehlville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMehlville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MO
Fairview Heights, ILConcord, MOFarmington, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy