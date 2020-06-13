Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Mehlville, MO with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Oakville
15 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$635
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakville
1 Unit Available
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10
6917 Colonial Woods Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakville
7 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Park
1 Unit Available
9377 Southtowne Farm Drive
9377 Southtowne Farms Drive, Green Park, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1992 sqft
Beautiful house close south county mall - Property Id: 285615 Beautiful house in quiet subdivision Southtown Farm, close to South County mall, freeway 55 and 270. Close to Mercy hospital (St. Anthony Hospital). Clydess Park in front of subdivision.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemay
1 Unit Available
3655 Park Lawn Dr
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. - 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Oakville
5 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Affton
1 Unit Available
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
9663 Yorkshire Estates Dr
9663 Yorkshire Estates Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Three bedroom in Crestwood - Property Id: 283137 three bedroom, two baths, family room,fenced yard, 2 car garage, three season porch, clean! freshly painted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
JUNE RENT FREE if lease signed by 6/15! CALL TODAY! Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - Take advantage of our rent special of 1,100/ per mo AND June rent FREE if lease is signed by 6/15! (**Move in and rent

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bevo Mill
1 Unit Available
4059 Schiller Ave
4059 Schiller Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath South City bungalo, newly updated, hardwood floors, deck, central A/C - Beautiful and Spacious! This two story home is conveniently located in the heart of Bevo, just minutes away from Tower Grove Park, South Grand, the

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
St. Louis Hills
1 Unit Available
5807 Loran
5807 Loran Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
4390 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ST LOUIS HILLS 4 FAMILY METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED. TURRET STYLE WINDING STAIRCASE IN FRONT ENTRY. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT AND CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Southampton
1 Unit Available
5000 Devonshire
5000 Devonshire Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Completely Updated South Hampton Apartment!!! This is the one you have been looking for. Great location within walking distance to all the shops and restaurants on the Macklind Ave. strip.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lemay
1 Unit Available
107 East Etta Avenue
107 East Etta Avenue, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1198 sqft
Charming 1.5 story home with loads of character and updates. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. Including; Stainless steel appliance package, Brand new carpeting throughout the entire home, 10-feet ceilings, Central Air.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Princeton Heights
1 Unit Available
6931 Gravois Avenue
6931 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$5,188
4447 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STRIKING Turn Key Restaurant For LEASE * Everything you need for INSTANT SUCCESS including use/ownership of owners Website, Social Media, Phone #...

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Concord
1 Unit Available
4562 Tauneybrook
4562 Tauneybrook Drive, Concord, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Light, bright, and open floor plan with gleaming Refinished hardwood floors! Freshly painted from top to bottom! Beautiful Park like level yard that is one of a kind! Zoned heating and cooling keeps your utility bills down.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1877 Casa Drive
1877 Casa Drive, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 story condo with a full partially finished basement in the heart of Arnold. You will fall in love with this condo and complex it has been wonderfully maintained and landscaped.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Patch
1 Unit Available
616 Koeln Avenue
616 Koeln Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
710 sqft
Great opportunity! 1 bed, 1 bath, well maintained apartment. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, updated bathroom, stained glass windows, central air, covered front porch, private front and back entrance. Tons of windows and natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11643 Denny Rd
11643 Denny Road, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Ready for move-in! Sought after Sunset Hills ranch home dressed to the nines with stunning renovations! Ideal neighborhood & Lindbergh schools. Fresh landscaping & great curb appeal. Come inside or sit at your leisure on the covered front porch.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
5011 Idaho
5011 Idaho Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
925 sqft
Interior Features: Nice spacious 1 plus bedroom 1 bath 2 family unit with hardwood floors through out and a extra back room! This 1st floor 1 bedroom includes built in bookshelves in the living room, nice sized dinning room  and a small office or
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mehlville, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mehlville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

