/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 AM
163 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mehlville, MO
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
23 Units Available
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Oakville
130 Linnview
130 Linnview Drive, Mehlville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
925 sqft
Take a look At This Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath With Basement Located close to shopping, entertainment, transit, parks and much more.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Oakville
3402 Longview Drive
3402 Longview Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
984 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1954772 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Oakville
37 Kassebaum Lane, Unit 206
37 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
941 sqft
Condo for Rent in South County - Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air, electric heat, carpet, hardwood floors, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer (electric), 1 carport space.
Results within 1 mile of Mehlville
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Oakville
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Oakville
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
Results within 5 miles of Mehlville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$756
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
3 Units Available
Princeton Heights
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$808
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
914 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Shrewsbury
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood Park
3815 McCausland Ave Unit 13
3815 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
1320 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Affton
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity, and a walk-in shower with seating.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lemay
518 Jeffords St.
518 Jeffords Avenue, Lemay, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
644 sqft
Just Remodeled! 1Bed/1Bath in South County - Just remodeled 1Bed/1Bath in South County is conveniently located near Hwy 55 and Hwy 270, as well as being within walking distance of shopping and dining opportunities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southampton
5207 Itaska St
5207 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
5207 Itaska St Available 07/13/20 Beautiful Renovation in South Hampton Neighborhood! - This brand new renovation is a must see! With beautiful hardwood floors, an open floor plan, spacious rooms, and plenty of closet space, this home wont be on the
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4716 Alexander St
4716 Alexander Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1404 sqft
Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Beautiful recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home in Bevo Mill neighborhood. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Patch
7510 Minnesota Avenue
7510 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1496 sqft
This large Dutch style house is nestled on a quiet street in the fantastic south city neighborhood. House has been freshly painted and remodeled with 2 bedrooms 1 bath upstairs and 2bedroom 1 bath on the main floor.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakville
2804 Blackforest Dr D
2804 Black Forest Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
747 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath Condo - Property Id: 88706 Wood floors through kitchen and living area with carpeted bedroom. Large walk in closets in bedroom and living room. Newer bathroom and lighting fixtures. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
3324 Liberty St
3324 Liberty Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2Bed 1Bath with Den! Newly renovated!! - 2Bed 1Bath with Den! Newly renovated!! (RLNE5595467)
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4429 Neosho Street
4429 Neosho Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
1297 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1225957 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Holly Hills
3837 Dover Place
3837 Dover Place, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$795
635 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful new rental available in South City. This 2nd floor unit with one bedroom and one bath has been completely renovated with new laminate floors, freshly painted, and the bathroom has been updated.
Similar Pages
Mehlville 1 BedroomsMehlville 2 BedroomsMehlville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMehlville 3 BedroomsMehlville Apartments with Balcony
Mehlville Apartments with GymMehlville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMehlville Apartments with ParkingMehlville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MO