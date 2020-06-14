/
1 bedroom apartments
114 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mehlville, MO
Oakville
13 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$635
585 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Results within 1 mile of Mehlville
Oakville
7 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
771 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Oakville
Contact for Availability
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
650 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
Results within 5 miles of Mehlville
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
12 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Oakville
5 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4608 Loughborough Ave 1E
4608 Loughborough Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment in Boulevard Heights - Property Id: 265129 1 bedroom shot gun style apartment in Boulevard Heights Hardwood floors Bonus room off the kitchen 1st floor units Tenant pays gas and electric NO EVICTIONS FELONIES OR
Carondelet
1 Unit Available
5418 S. Compton Ave
5418 South Compton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
762 sqft
1 BEDROOM HOUSE IN HOLLY HILLS - This single-family home has wood floors, a fireplace, walkthrough bedroom, tons of storage in the kitchen and W/D connections in the basement.
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
3404 Itaska
3404 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$800
1000 sqft
Check 1/bed 1/bath HOME (w/ bonus room& HUGE finished basement) Full size W/D included, Secluded fenced-in backyard, One car garage & HUGE SUNROOM! ONLY $800/MO! - https://photos.app.goo.
Patch
1 Unit Available
7408 Minnesota Ave
7408 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
913 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom Home Near Carondelet Park! - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home is located just a few minutes from Carondelet Park in South City! Hardwood Floors throughout with tile in the Kitchen and Bathroom.
Holly Hills
1 Unit Available
5008 S. 37th St.
5008 South 37th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
823 sqft
House for Rent In South City - Carpet, hardwood floors, 2 window air conditioners, full unfinished basement, fenced yard, off street parking. Utilities: Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water,sewer, lawn care, trash service and snow removal.
Bevo Mill
1 Unit Available
6148 Morganford Rd.
6148 Morganford Road, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
650 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Located in the vibrant Holly Hills neighborhood! Neighborhoods just don't get nicer than this! Walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks and more.
Bevo Mill
1 Unit Available
4558 Varrelmann Avenue
4558 Varrelmann Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$575
475 sqft
SUPER CLEAN Lovely 1-Bedroom apartment in the Bevo Mill neighborhood with Off-Street Parking in the rear. Freshly painted, new kitchen flooring and light fixtures in bedroom and bath, 10 Foot ceilings give this unit a light and airy feel.
Concord
1 Unit Available
11554 Concord Village Ave., C
11554 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
640 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
Bevo Mill
1 Unit Available
4523 Gravois Avenue - 302
4523 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$499
600 sqft
******************************************************************* SCHEDULE A SHOWINGS AT: http://www.stlsmartrentals.
Webster Groves
1 Unit Available
7848 Big Bend Boulevard - 7
7848 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
600 sqft
******************************************************************* SCHEDULE A SHOWINGS AT: http://www.stlsmartrentals.
Patch
1 Unit Available
616 Koeln Avenue
616 Koeln Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
710 sqft
Great opportunity! 1 bed, 1 bath, well maintained apartment. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, updated bathroom, stained glass windows, central air, covered front porch, private front and back entrance. Tons of windows and natural light.
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
5011 Idaho
5011 Idaho Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
925 sqft
Interior Features: Nice spacious 1 plus bedroom 1 bath 2 family unit with hardwood floors through out and a extra back room! This 1st floor 1 bedroom includes built in bookshelves in the living room, nice sized dinning room and a small office or
Affton
1 Unit Available
8919 New Hampshire Avenue
8919 New Hampshire Avenue, Affton, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Owner says credit score of 670 or higher a must.Welcome Home! One bedroom, one bath FIRST FLOOR unit. Expansive carpeted living room/dining room space. Laminate kitchen floor.
Results within 10 miles of Mehlville
Forest Park Southeast
14 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
789 sqft
The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops. Within walking distance to The Grove and Botanical Heights is Woodward Lofts, a luxury apartment community.
Central West End Historic District
138 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
