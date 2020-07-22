225 Apartments for rent in Mehlville, MO with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mehlville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
23 Units Available
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
37 Kassebaum Lane, Unit 206
37 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
941 sqft
Condo for Rent in South County - Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air, electric heat, carpet, hardwood floors, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer (electric), 1 carport space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
27 Kassebaum Lane
27 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
941 sqft
Don't miss this clean, spacious, and updated 2-bedroom condo in south county. Fresh paint. Conveniently located near 270/55/255, this charming condo features higher-end counters, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Steam cleaned carpets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
130 Linnview
130 Linnview Drive, Mehlville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
925 sqft
Take a look At This Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath With Basement Located close to shopping, entertainment, transit, parks and much more.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakville
2901 Union Road
2901 Union Road, Mehlville, MO
Studio
$1,750
8772 sqft
Nice Office building! 3 levels! Great Price! Rare Find! Great Opportunity! Currently used as a doctors office on the first floor, and 2nd floor is occupied by a Chiropractor! 2,900 sq ft on earch of 3 levels! 2 offices upstairs-1 Office
Results within 1 mile of Mehlville
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Oakville
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Oakville
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord
11359 Ranger Drive
11359 Ranger Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, with fenced in back yard. Home will be available Sept 1st. Well kept home in a Great School District. Main floor offers Living room, three bedrooms, Kitchen, and a full bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Affton
9546 Hyde Park Court
9546 Hyde Park Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
832 sqft
Super Cute & Super affordable two bedroom apartment in the Mehlville school district. This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is conveniently located off Highway 55 and Reavis Barracks. Unit D is the top right unit in this clean four-family complex.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Lemay
3655 Park Lawn Drive
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT - FOR SALE. 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows. Hardwood Floors with original wood doors in great condition. Ceiling Fans.
Results within 5 miles of Mehlville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
11 Units Available
Oakville
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$651
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
914 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
2 Units Available
Princeton Heights
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$808
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$851
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Webster Groves
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Shrewsbury
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Louis Hills
6970 Chippewa St
6970 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2nd Floor 2 Bed Apartment in STL Hills - Property Id: 324414 Beautifully renovated Apartment in the heart of St. Louis Hills. The unit underwent a complete renovation. Everything in the place is New and updated.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4209 Ellenwood Avenue - 201
4209 Ellenwood Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$525
600 sqft
This unit is in a prime location! Close to public transit and major highways. Hardwood floors. Professional management and maintenance, FREE parking in back! All for a great price. Application completed online.

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
9327 Pardee
9327 Pardee Road, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1881 sqft
Watch the animals at Grant's Farm from the comfort of your front porch without riding the tram! In cool Crestwood and highly rated Lindbergh School District! Updates throughout this amazing ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
3931 Delor
3931 Delor Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
468 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON! Lovely frame, single family home. 2 Private bedrooms & spacious kitchen/dining area. Vinyl thermal windows throughout. Central AC! Very close to Grand, Gravois, and Morgan Ford. Perfect yard for planting & gardening.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord
10960 Three Court Drive
10960 Three Court Drive, Concord, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
AAA Lindbergh Schools! A true 4 bedroom 2 full bath (1 bath on main level, 1 bath on second floor).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mehlville, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mehlville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

