2 bedroom apartments
146 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mehlville, MO
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
Oakville
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10
6917 Colonial Woods Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227.
Oakville
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$970
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Oakville
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
Lemay
3655 Park Lawn Dr
3655 Park Lawn Drive, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1004 sqft
2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. - 2 Bedroom all Brick Ranch home with finished lower level, in Mehlville School District. Newer Thermal tilt-in Windows.
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$790
884 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Oakville
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$861
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Princeton Heights
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$912
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Webster Groves
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Webster Groves
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Shrewsbury
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
St. Louis Hills
6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C
6211 Robert Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1084 sqft
Pet friendly 2 bedroom apartment for rent in St. Louis Hills! Original and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, newer appliances in kitchen.
Bevo Mill
4075 Bowen St
4075 Bowen Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath w/ Den! 1200.00 Sq Ft. - 2 Bed, 1 Bath w/ Den! 1200.00 Sq Ft. (RLNE5834595)
Lakeshire
10061 Puttington dr A
10061 Puttington Drive, Lakeshire, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
10061 Puttington dr St Louis MO 63123 - Property Id: 284786 renovated two bedroom with garage ,storage.and laundry hookup for info call 847-204-4629 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Affton
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor.
St. Louis Hills
5807 Loran
5807 Loran Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
4390 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ST LOUIS HILLS 4 FAMILY METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED. TURRET STYLE WINDING STAIRCASE IN FRONT ENTRY. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT AND CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN.
Concord
11542 Concord Village Ave., A
11542 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
Tower Grove South
4405 Chippewa H
4405 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
650 sqft
p>You absolutely MUST SEE this extremely comfortable, yet affordable 2 bedroom You will fall in love with this 2 bedroom apartment in a secure, gated complex.
Southampton
5000 Devonshire
5000 Devonshire Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Completely Updated South Hampton Apartment!!! This is the one you have been looking for. Great location within walking distance to all the shops and restaurants on the Macklind Ave. strip.
Lemay
107 East Etta Avenue
107 East Etta Avenue, Lemay, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1198 sqft
Charming 1.5 story home with loads of character and updates. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. Including; Stainless steel appliance package, Brand new carpeting throughout the entire home, 10-feet ceilings, Central Air.
Affton
9026 South Laclede Station
9026 Laclede Station Road, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
841 sqft
1ST FLOOR UNIT. Location Location Location! Lindbergh School District!!! Close to shopping, restaurants, Grants Farm, Grants Trail, public transportation, highways, Movie Theaters, etc...
1877 Casa Drive
1877 Casa Drive, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 story condo with a full partially finished basement in the heart of Arnold. You will fall in love with this condo and complex it has been wonderfully maintained and landscaped.
