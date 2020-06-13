Apartment List
/
MO
/
mehlville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM

165 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mehlville, MO

Finding an apartment in Mehlville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
Oakville
13 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$635
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakville
1 Unit Available
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10
6917 Colonial Woods Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4110 Northern Aire Dr
4110 Northern Aire Drive, Mehlville, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1242 sqft
This house is very spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The house is completely renovated. Rent is $1550 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Mehlville
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Oakville
7 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Oakville
Contact for Availability
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
Results within 5 miles of Mehlville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$846
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:11pm
Oakville
5 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
Southfield Apartments where quality meets affordability with the perfect combination of location and price! We understand the importance of your time, so we offer online bill pay and work order requests.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04pm
Princeton Heights
1 Unit Available
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$912
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
St. Louis Hills
1 Unit Available
6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C
6211 Robert Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1084 sqft
Pet friendly 2 bedroom apartment for rent in St. Louis Hills! Original and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, newer appliances in kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Patch
1 Unit Available
7408 Minnesota Ave
7408 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
913 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom Home Near Carondelet Park! - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home is located just a few minutes from Carondelet Park in South City! Hardwood Floors throughout with tile in the Kitchen and Bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holly Hills
1 Unit Available
5008 S. 37th St.
5008 South 37th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
823 sqft
House for Rent In South City - Carpet, hardwood floors, 2 window air conditioners, full unfinished basement, fenced yard, off street parking. Utilities: Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water,sewer, lawn care, trash service and snow removal.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bevo Mill
1 Unit Available
4059 Schiller Ave
4059 Schiller Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath South City bungalo, newly updated, hardwood floors, deck, central A/C - Beautiful and Spacious! This two story home is conveniently located in the heart of Bevo, just minutes away from Tower Grove Park, South Grand, the

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carondelet
1 Unit Available
5418 S. Compton Ave
5418 South Compton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
762 sqft
1 BEDROOM HOUSE IN HOLLY HILLS - This single-family home has wood floors, a fireplace, walkthrough bedroom, tons of storage in the kitchen and W/D connections in the basement.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bevo Mill
1 Unit Available
4075 Bowen St
4075 Bowen Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath w/ Den! 1200.00 Sq Ft. - 2 Bed, 1 Bath w/ Den! 1200.00 Sq Ft. (RLNE5834595)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeshire
1 Unit Available
10061 Puttington dr A
10061 Puttington Drive, Lakeshire, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
10061 Puttington dr St Louis MO 63123 - Property Id: 284786 renovated two bedroom with garage ,storage.and laundry hookup for info call 847-204-4629 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Webster Groves
1 Unit Available
524 N Laclede Station Rd 1ST FLOOR
524 Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 BEDRROOM APPARTMENT IN WEBSTER GROVES - Property Id: 134987 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor unit remodeled 4 yrs ago .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Affton
1 Unit Available
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Unit D Available 07/01/20 Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
9663 Yorkshire Estates Dr
9663 Yorkshire Estates Drive, Crestwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Three bedroom in Crestwood - Property Id: 283137 three bedroom, two baths, family room,fenced yard, 2 car garage, three season porch, clean! freshly painted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mehlville, MO

Finding an apartment in Mehlville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Mehlville 1 BedroomsMehlville 2 BedroomsMehlville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMehlville Apartments with Balcony
Mehlville Apartments with GymMehlville Apartments with ParkingMehlville Apartments with Pool
Mehlville Apartments with Washer-DryerMehlville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMehlville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MO
Fairview Heights, ILConcord, MOFarmington, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy