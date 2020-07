Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage

Experience Resort Living Steps From The Country Club Plaza! The ONLY Unit In The Bldg With A Resort Style Private Iron Gated Patio, Convenient Street Access, New Paint, New Floors! Wood Laminate Floors, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Master Walk-In Closet, 2 Secured Parking Spots, HOA Covers Heating, Cooling, Water & UNRIVALED Amenities. Additional storage available in the storage room across the hall from the unit



(RLNE5301453)