Private Room In Updated Duplex
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Private Room In Updated Duplex

11210 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11210 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
We are looking for a professional guy roommate in a house with 4 other guys.
It's a Remodeled home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
All utilities included (water, electric, gas, and wireless internet).
All roommates are in their 20s-30s and get along great. Looking for someone that will be a good match..
Washer and dryer included!
House is furnished; excluding your room. (Can furnish room for $25/month more)
12-months lease (shorter lease available at $50 more/month).
Property is very close to the highway and central to Leawood/Overland Park and just few minutes drive to downtown.
Right next door to IHOPKC and 2 miles from IHOPU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Private Room In Updated Duplex have any available units?
Private Room In Updated Duplex doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Private Room In Updated Duplex have?
Some of Private Room In Updated Duplex's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Private Room In Updated Duplex currently offering any rent specials?
Private Room In Updated Duplex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Private Room In Updated Duplex pet-friendly?
No, Private Room In Updated Duplex is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does Private Room In Updated Duplex offer parking?
No, Private Room In Updated Duplex does not offer parking.
Does Private Room In Updated Duplex have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Private Room In Updated Duplex offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Private Room In Updated Duplex have a pool?
No, Private Room In Updated Duplex does not have a pool.
Does Private Room In Updated Duplex have accessible units?
No, Private Room In Updated Duplex does not have accessible units.
Does Private Room In Updated Duplex have units with dishwashers?
No, Private Room In Updated Duplex does not have units with dishwashers.

