Private Room In Updated Duplex

Amenities
We are looking for a professional guy roommate in a house with 4 other guys.
It's a Remodeled home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
All utilities included (water, electric, gas, and wireless internet).
All roommates are in their 20s-30s and get along great. Looking for someone that will be a good match..
Washer and dryer included!
House is furnished; excluding your room. (Can furnish room for $25/month more)
12-months lease (shorter lease available at $50 more/month).
Property is very close to the highway and central to Leawood/Overland Park and just few minutes drive to downtown.
Right next door to IHOPKC and 2 miles from IHOPU.