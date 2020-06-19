9806 North Lewis Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom town home is move in ready! Fresh interior paint. This town home has a nice open floor plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, counter space and pantry. Home will have refrigerator "as is", dishwasher, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal. Living room comes with gas fire place and walks out to a nice private deck backing to walking trail and trees. 1/2 bath on main level. Master bedroom is spacious with large walk in closet and private toilet. The other two bedrooms have walk in closet and share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Laundry in located bedroom level and comes with washer and dryer "as is". You need storage or a rec room? Large unfinished basement does walk out to a patio and is covered. This home is part of a home association and includes: exercise trail, lawn care, snow removal, and pool.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.