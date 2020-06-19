All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9806 North Lewis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9806 North Lewis Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:05 PM

9806 North Lewis Avenue

9806 North Lewis Avenue · (816) 436-9099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9806 North Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom town home is move in ready! Fresh interior paint. This town home has a nice open floor plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, counter space and pantry. Home will have refrigerator "as is", dishwasher, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal. Living room comes with gas fire place and walks out to a nice private deck backing to walking trail and trees. 1/2 bath on main level. Master bedroom is spacious with large walk in closet and private toilet. The other two bedrooms have walk in closet and share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Laundry in located bedroom level and comes with washer and dryer "as is". You need storage or a rec room? Large unfinished basement does walk out to a patio and is covered. This home is part of a home association and includes: exercise trail, lawn care, snow removal, and pool.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9806 North Lewis Avenue have any available units?
9806 North Lewis Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9806 North Lewis Avenue have?
Some of 9806 North Lewis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9806 North Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9806 North Lewis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9806 North Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9806 North Lewis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9806 North Lewis Avenue offer parking?
No, 9806 North Lewis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9806 North Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9806 North Lewis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9806 North Lewis Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9806 North Lewis Avenue has a pool.
Does 9806 North Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9806 North Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9806 North Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9806 North Lewis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9806 North Lewis Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity