9609 Walnut St

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool extra storage

Another Great Listing From Racquel And Renters Warehouse! This property is conveniently located near 435 and Wornall and will be available September 10th!. Great updates throughout with 1 level living! Huge fenced in yard along with more yard space on the side of the home. Attached garage with extra storage. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Property comes with alarm installed and service prepaid through 2020. Application fee is $45 per adult. This won't last long so schedule your showing now!!