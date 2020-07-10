9600 Booth Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with black appliances and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen also has tile backsplash, a gas stove, and a built-in pantry. The master bedroom includes double closets, and a half bathroom. The finished basement area could also serve as a 4th bedroom, and also includes a small bonus room. The laundry is located in the sub basement. The wooden deck overlooks a spacious fenced in backyard, and the home has a 1 car garage. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!