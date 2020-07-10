9600 Booth Ave

Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with black appliances and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen also has tile backsplash, a gas stove, and a built-in pantry. The master bedroom includes double closets, and a half bathroom. The finished basement area could also serve as a 4th bedroom, and also includes a small bonus room. The laundry is located in the sub basement. The wooden deck overlooks a spacious fenced in backyard, and the home has a 1 car garage. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!