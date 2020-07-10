All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9600 Booth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9600 Booth Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9600 Booth Ave

9600 Booth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9600 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with black appliances and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen also has tile backsplash, a gas stove, and a built-in pantry. The master bedroom includes double closets, and a half bathroom. The finished basement area could also serve as a 4th bedroom, and also includes a small bonus room. The laundry is located in the sub basement. The wooden deck overlooks a spacious fenced in backyard, and the home has a 1 car garage. This cute little home will not be available for long! Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Booth Ave have any available units?
9600 Booth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9600 Booth Ave have?
Some of 9600 Booth Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Booth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Booth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Booth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9600 Booth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9600 Booth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9600 Booth Ave offers parking.
Does 9600 Booth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9600 Booth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Booth Ave have a pool?
No, 9600 Booth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9600 Booth Ave have accessible units?
No, 9600 Booth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9600 Booth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9600 Booth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary