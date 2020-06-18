All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
9560 Charlotte Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:16 PM

9560 Charlotte Street

9560 Charlotte St · (913) 204-0423
Location

9560 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely rehabbed 2 bed 1 bath duplex. All new plumbing, flooring, doors, fixtures, water heater, windows, stainless steel appliances, HVAC. Complete kitchen and bath tear out. Exterior windows and siding will be improved and painted shortly. In addition to the installation of the new AC.

Located in the accredited Center school district. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant pays for electric, water, and Gas. Owner pays trash and lawn maintenance. Property has washer and dryer hookups. We require that applicants monthly gross income equal at least three times the monthly rent.

https://stalwartmgmt.com/leasing-policy/

https://stalwartmgmt.com/application-process/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9560 Charlotte Street have any available units?
9560 Charlotte Street has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9560 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 9560 Charlotte Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9560 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
9560 Charlotte Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9560 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9560 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 9560 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 9560 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 9560 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9560 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9560 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 9560 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 9560 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 9560 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9560 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9560 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
