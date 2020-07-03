All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 6 2019 at 12:06 AM

9515 Manchester Avenue

9515 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9515 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1.5 story has 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms with 2 car garage with fireplace in family room. Featuring a country eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and dining room. Large deck off of master bedroom, finished walk-out basement and fenced yard. Home is located on a cul-de-sac on a treed lot. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 Manchester Avenue have any available units?
9515 Manchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9515 Manchester Avenue have?
Some of 9515 Manchester Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 Manchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9515 Manchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 Manchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9515 Manchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9515 Manchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9515 Manchester Avenue offers parking.
Does 9515 Manchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 Manchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 Manchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 9515 Manchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9515 Manchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9515 Manchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 Manchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9515 Manchester Avenue has units with dishwashers.

