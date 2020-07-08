All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
9443 North Baltimore Avenue
9443 North Baltimore Avenue

9443 N Baltimore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9443 N Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO 64155
Sherrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful town home is located in the highly desired Staley area. This home is has all stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, smooth top range. Washer and dryer are also included. High end finishes throughout: granite, modern tile. The living room features an electric fireplace with remote control. Lawn care and snow removal are included. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9443 North Baltimore Avenue have any available units?
9443 North Baltimore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9443 North Baltimore Avenue have?
Some of 9443 North Baltimore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9443 North Baltimore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9443 North Baltimore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9443 North Baltimore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9443 North Baltimore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9443 North Baltimore Avenue offer parking?
No, 9443 North Baltimore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9443 North Baltimore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9443 North Baltimore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9443 North Baltimore Avenue have a pool?
No, 9443 North Baltimore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9443 North Baltimore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9443 North Baltimore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9443 North Baltimore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9443 North Baltimore Avenue has units with dishwashers.

