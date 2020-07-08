9443 North Baltimore Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful town home is located in the highly desired Staley area. This home is has all stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, smooth top range. Washer and dryer are also included. High end finishes throughout: granite, modern tile. The living room features an electric fireplace with remote control. Lawn care and snow removal are included. Pets are possible with approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.