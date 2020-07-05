All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
9425 East 47th Street
9425 East 47th Street

9425 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
9425 East 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
range
refrigerator
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Kansas City! Living room is bright and airy and opens right into the beautifully tiled kitchen. New refrigerator and stove! You'll appreciate the appealing colors and accents in this freshly updated home! Niced sized bedrooms and a full sized bathroom with a double vanity. Enjoy having your washer and dryer on the main level. Basement available with outside entrance for plenty of extra storage! Enjoy the view of your enormous backyard.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Available 4/8/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 9425 East 47th Street have any available units?
9425 East 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9425 East 47th Street have?
Some of 9425 East 47th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9425 East 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9425 East 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 East 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9425 East 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9425 East 47th Street offer parking?
No, 9425 East 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9425 East 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9425 East 47th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 East 47th Street have a pool?
No, 9425 East 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9425 East 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 9425 East 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9425 East 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9425 East 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

