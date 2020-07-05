9425 East 47th Street

Amenities

Come see this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Kansas City! Living room is bright and airy and opens right into the beautifully tiled kitchen. New refrigerator and stove! You'll appreciate the appealing colors and accents in this freshly updated home! Niced sized bedrooms and a full sized bathroom with a double vanity. Enjoy having your washer and dryer on the main level. Basement available with outside entrance for plenty of extra storage! Enjoy the view of your enormous backyard.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Available 4/8/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.