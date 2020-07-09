9315 N Robinhood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b9803d0aa ---- You'll love this 3 bedroom, bath duplex!



It features washer dryer hook-ups, an open concept living room and kitchen, granite counter tops, tile floors and stainless steel appliances.



There's bright windows, ceiling fan in every room, spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space and a single car garage.



In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District - Pathfinder Elementary (K-4), Barry School (5-8), and Platte County High School (9-12



Conveniently located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit. Easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke's North hospital, and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1300.00 breaks down as follows:

Holding fee of $1300.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $850.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1300 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Subdivision: Genesis Trails Nearest Cross Street: N Gower Ave/ NW Old Stagecoach Rd Square Footage: 1300 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/16 House Number: 9315 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required) Price Specials: none Disposal Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs Dual Sink Vanity Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Kitchen Exhaust Fan Laundry Area Inside Walk In Shower Washer/Dryer Not Included