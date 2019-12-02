9304 Lewis Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow! 3 bedroom, 3 bath home that's been very well cared for and is ready for you! Custom made kitchen

cabinets, master with private bath, huge rec room in basement with 4th room with large closet! Thermal windows throughout, ceramic tile kitchen flooring, and inside entrance to the basement. Large wood, covered deck and fenced backyard. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.