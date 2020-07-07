9123 North Essex Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly

Beautiful home in Highlands of Northview offering google fiber and within walking distance of Northview elementary school. Home is a split level home with 3 car garage. Home offers large living room, Kitchen with skylight, tons of cabinet space, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stove and refrigerator in 'as is' condition as well as washer and dryer in 'as is' condition. Dining room overlooks Family room with fireplace. The home offers large bedrooms with hall bathroom, Master bedroom offers walk in closet and full master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. There is a large sub-basement with plenty of room for storage. This home also offers deck and large back yard. Pet possible with owner approval and additional deposit as well as monthly pet rent. Non smoking home. Call office prior to submitting application as fees are non-refundable. HOA dues are $210 annually and include maintenance of common area and swimming pool.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.