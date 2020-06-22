All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9004 Main Street

9004 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

9004 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come take a look at this lovely South Waldo three bedroom, one bath home!
Special! Half off first month's rent if you move in by Feb 28!
Nice Hardwood floors throughout home except in the Bonus family room which has new carpet!
Kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, and new dishwasher!
Enjoy those perfect weather days on your screened in porch!
Perfect for entertaining friends and family or just enjoy some quiet time to yourself!
House also has a basement with washer/dryer hookups and manual garage door too, one garage space on upper driveway, and nice sized treed backyard, all on a quiet street in South Waldo.
No pets please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 Main Street have any available units?
9004 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9004 Main Street have?
Some of 9004 Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
9004 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 9004 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9004 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 9004 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 9004 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9004 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 Main Street have a pool?
No, 9004 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 9004 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 9004 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9004 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
