9004 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Come take a look at this lovely South Waldo three bedroom, one bath home!

Special! Half off first month's rent if you move in by Feb 28!

Nice Hardwood floors throughout home except in the Bonus family room which has new carpet!

Kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, and new dishwasher!

Enjoy those perfect weather days on your screened in porch!

Perfect for entertaining friends and family or just enjoy some quiet time to yourself!

House also has a basement with washer/dryer hookups and manual garage door too, one garage space on upper driveway, and nice sized treed backyard, all on a quiet street in South Waldo.

No pets please!