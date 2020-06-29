All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

8714 E 7th St

8714 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8714 East 7th Street, Kansas City, MO 64125
North Blue Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coming soon on June 1. No showings in May. Respect the current tenant's privacy. Be sure to apply online to get in on the first showings.

Nice duplex on a cul de sac, with a basement garage, plus 2 more surface parking spots. This end unit has a grassy play area next to it. Hardwood floors, central air, gas heat, and hookups for washer and dryer.
Apply on-line at:

https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Note the following:

1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred.

2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease will not be tolerated.

3) No recent evictions

4) All utilities in your name before move in.

5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.

6) No illegal substances or use will be tolerated.

7) References are required.

Please put the address in your smartphone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. AFTER JUNE 1: If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.

Our units are usually rented with a move in date scheduled, before they are completely ready. Don't wait.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 E 7th St have any available units?
8714 E 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8714 E 7th St have?
Some of 8714 E 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8714 E 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
8714 E 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 E 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 8714 E 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8714 E 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 8714 E 7th St offers parking.
Does 8714 E 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8714 E 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 E 7th St have a pool?
No, 8714 E 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 8714 E 7th St have accessible units?
No, 8714 E 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 E 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8714 E 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
