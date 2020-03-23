All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:08 PM

8702 Longview Road

8702 Longview Road · No Longer Available
Location

8702 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly updated 4 Bedroom 1 Bath rental property located right off Longview Road and is ready for a new tenant today!

Featuring 4 Bedroom, new carpet, and granite countertops! This home really does shine! There is tons of storage and a very large laundry/utility room right off the kitchen!

New appliances will be installed for the new tenants before move-in. Don't forget to check out the spacious backyard! This home is also located just around the corner from Smith-Hale Middle School. 

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept housing vouchers*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8702 Longview Road have any available units?
8702 Longview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8702 Longview Road have?
Some of 8702 Longview Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8702 Longview Road currently offering any rent specials?
8702 Longview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 Longview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8702 Longview Road is pet friendly.
Does 8702 Longview Road offer parking?
No, 8702 Longview Road does not offer parking.
Does 8702 Longview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8702 Longview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 Longview Road have a pool?
No, 8702 Longview Road does not have a pool.
Does 8702 Longview Road have accessible units?
No, 8702 Longview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 Longview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8702 Longview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
