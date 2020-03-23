8702 Longview Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly updated 4 Bedroom 1 Bath rental property located right off Longview Road and is ready for a new tenant today!



Featuring 4 Bedroom, new carpet, and granite countertops! This home really does shine! There is tons of storage and a very large laundry/utility room right off the kitchen!



New appliances will be installed for the new tenants before move-in. Don't forget to check out the spacious backyard! This home is also located just around the corner from Smith-Hale Middle School.



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept housing vouchers*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.