Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8610 E 74th Street Available 08/07/20 Great Location on Private Dead end Street - This Kansas City, MO Ranch Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with gorgeous hardwood floors. Completely remodeled with new tile, new bathrooms, floor, and much more. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Built in Microwave and Dishwasher. Spacious 2-car attached garage, nice sized bedrooms, Home is located in a quiet area on dead end street and close to dining, shopping, highways, and entertainment. Pets welcome with additional Pet deposit and pet rent.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is $1150.00 per Month



(RLNE4433673)