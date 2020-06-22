Amenities
8610 E 74th Street Available 08/07/20 Great Location on Private Dead end Street - This Kansas City, MO Ranch Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with gorgeous hardwood floors. Completely remodeled with new tile, new bathrooms, floor, and much more. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Built in Microwave and Dishwasher. Spacious 2-car attached garage, nice sized bedrooms, Home is located in a quiet area on dead end street and close to dining, shopping, highways, and entertainment. Pets welcome with additional Pet deposit and pet rent.
Rent is $1150.00 per Month
