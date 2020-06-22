All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8610 E 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8610 E 74th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

8610 E 74th Street

8610 East 74th Street · (913) 484-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8610 East 74th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Park Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8610 E 74th Street · Avail. Aug 7

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8610 E 74th Street Available 08/07/20 Great Location on Private Dead end Street - This Kansas City, MO Ranch Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with gorgeous hardwood floors. Completely remodeled with new tile, new bathrooms, floor, and much more. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Built in Microwave and Dishwasher. Spacious 2-car attached garage, nice sized bedrooms, Home is located in a quiet area on dead end street and close to dining, shopping, highways, and entertainment. Pets welcome with additional Pet deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $1150.00 per Month

(RLNE4433673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8610 E 74th Street have any available units?
8610 E 74th Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8610 E 74th Street have?
Some of 8610 E 74th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8610 E 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8610 E 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8610 E 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8610 E 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8610 E 74th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8610 E 74th Street does offer parking.
Does 8610 E 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8610 E 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8610 E 74th Street have a pool?
No, 8610 E 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8610 E 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 8610 E 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8610 E 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8610 E 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8610 E 74th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity