Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities google fiber

Awesome Waldo Location on Quiet Street - Don't miss this oversized 2+ bedroom house with a screened in front porch to enjoy those upcoming warm spring evenings. This house features 2 living areas and a finished room in the basement that could be a rec room or a 3rd non-conforming bedroom.



Nice hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint in the kitchen, a refinished tub, AND wired already for Google Fiber.



Washer / dryer on main level.



(RLNE4020772)