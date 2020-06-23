8601 Euclid Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Come check out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.



This charming home features stunning hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops, a newly refurbished bathroom, a spacious backyard, and a two-car garage.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highway 71. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5143267)