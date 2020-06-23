All apartments in Kansas City
8601 Euclid Ave.
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

8601 Euclid Ave.

8601 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
8601 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Come check out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.

This charming home features stunning hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops, a newly refurbished bathroom, a spacious backyard, and a two-car garage.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highway 71. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5143267)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
