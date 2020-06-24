All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8522 Euclid Ave

8522 Euclid Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8522 Euclid Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132
Legacy East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Ranch! - You really must come and see their beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch style home. Located just off E. 85th St, north of Legacy East Park, you are close to Hwy 71 and I-435, perfect for any city commuter.

Featuring stunning original hardwood flooring throughout the home, great open concept main living/dining/kitchen space, and large windows allowing great natural light! There is also a beautiful (non-functional) fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has received a complete upgrade with new countertops, cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.

The bathroom has also been completely remodeled with new tile, vanity, and fixtures. This home really does feel brand new!

Make sure to check out the backyard, there are no neighbors behind you!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE4708131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

