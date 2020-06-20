All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

8504 E. 91st St.

8504 East 91st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8504 East 91st Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 Bedroom 1.5 South KC Home - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath classic Kansas City split-level home has been fully renovated and is now ready for new residents! Located just off James A. Reed Rd. and 91st. this home has received a number of updates that are sure you impress!

Featuring all-new laminate hardwood flooring throughout the entire home as well as fresh paint and new fixtures really made this property feel brand new from the moment you walk in the door!

The kitchen has been updated with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have also been updated from top to bottom with new vanity, tile, and more! Our favorite part of this home is the private backyard.

Don't miss out on your chance to live in this beautiful home, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5840041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8504 E. 91st St. have any available units?
8504 E. 91st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8504 E. 91st St. have?
Some of 8504 E. 91st St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8504 E. 91st St. currently offering any rent specials?
8504 E. 91st St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8504 E. 91st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8504 E. 91st St. is pet friendly.
Does 8504 E. 91st St. offer parking?
No, 8504 E. 91st St. does not offer parking.
Does 8504 E. 91st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8504 E. 91st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8504 E. 91st St. have a pool?
No, 8504 E. 91st St. does not have a pool.
Does 8504 E. 91st St. have accessible units?
No, 8504 E. 91st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8504 E. 91st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8504 E. 91st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
