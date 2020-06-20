8504 E. 91st St.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 3 Bedroom 1.5 South KC Home - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath classic Kansas City split-level home has been fully renovated and is now ready for new residents! Located just off James A. Reed Rd. and 91st. this home has received a number of updates that are sure you impress!



Featuring all-new laminate hardwood flooring throughout the entire home as well as fresh paint and new fixtures really made this property feel brand new from the moment you walk in the door!



The kitchen has been updated with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash. Both bathrooms have also been updated from top to bottom with new vanity, tile, and more! Our favorite part of this home is the private backyard.



Don't miss out on your chance to live in this beautiful home, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



